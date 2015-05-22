6 Classic Burger Toppings, Upgraded

In this week’s episode of Mad Genius Tips, Justin Chapple reveals a hands-off method of making perfect patties for terrifically tender and juicy burgers. Now that you have your perfect burger base, it’s time to take it to the next level with the perfect toppings. Skip the American cheese and ketchup. Your burger deserves something better. Here, six ways to upgrade your favorite burger toppings.

Cheese

Replace cheddar and Swiss with ultra-creamy fresh mozzarella or powerful, pungent Stilton. Advanced turophiles can opt for a deliciously stinky washed-rind cheese, like Époisses.

Bacon

Glaze it! Try Bobby Flay’s mango chutney-brushed bacon or slather strips in a spicy honey mixture.

Avocado

For all-over avocado coverage, top burgers with a jalapeño-spiked avocado mash or a tangy avocado aioli.

Ketchup

Take ketchup to the next level by making your own. Try this super-simple sweet-and-spicy recipe, this Cajun-inspired sofrito ketchup or this unusual curried apricot and tomato ketchup.

Mustard

Mustard is super-easy to make at home. This spicy beer mustard is intensely flavored and also great with sausages. Or try a piquant golden yellow mustard.

Onions

Crispy, fried onion rings are incredible on an overloaded burger—especially with a tangy BBQ sauce. Or add a touch of sweetness with a homemade red onion compote.

