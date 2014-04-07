6 Chocolaty Easter Desserts That Won’t Cost You $1,200

For Easter candy lovers with refined taste, there is now an chocolate Easter bunny tableau available from New York’s Maison du Chocolat. The “Easter Atelier” depicts four chocolate bunny rabbits (made with milk, white and dark chocolate) preparing pastries in an entirely chocolate kitchen. The edible scene is about a foot wide and ten inches high. Unlike cheapo drug store bunnies, these are filled with ganache, so the whole thing weighs in at eleven pounds. It looks fantastic, and it can be yours for $1,200. If that's more than you were planning to spend on your basket, you could make one of these much more affordable chocolaty Easter treats.

Cocoa-Carrot Cake with Cocoa Crumble

Adding cocoa to carrot cake batter results in this fantastic, chocolate crumb-topped loaf.

Bittersweet Chocolate Truffles Rolled in Spices

These bittersweet truffles are coated with a variety of flavorings, including blends of Chinese and Mexican spices.

Chocolate Cream Squares

This super-rich dessert contains chocolate whipped cream between layers of bittersweet chocolate cake topped with a fudgy chocolate glaze.

Chocolate Cookies ‘n’ Cream Towers

This delicious tower is made with crispy chocolate cookies sandwiched with chocolate pastry cream and whipped cream.

Milk Chocolate, Nut and Raisin Clusters

These crispy (feuilletine flakes), crunchy (corn flakes), nutty (toasted hazelnuts and pistachios) and chewy (golden raisins) mounds with just the right amount of salt are incredibly complex—and dangerously good.

Chocolate Macadamia Tart

The maple syrup in this tart lightens the chocolate flavor and creates an ethereal custard to hold buttery macadamias.

Related: More Festive Easter Desserts

Delicious Easter Cupcakes

Terrific Easter Cookies