6 Chef Upgrades for Chicken Soup

These chefs look at soups around the world to inspire this universal comfort food.

1. With tomatoes and lime.

Chef Patricia Quintana makes her soup like they do in the Yucatán, with tomatoes, spices and plenty of lime juice.

2. With coconut milk broth.

TV chef Andrew Zimmern likes his soup Thai-style, with a fragrant sweet-and-sour broth flavored with tamarind and coconut milk. Baltimore chef Spike Gjerde makes a faster, lighter version that uses rotisserie chicken.

3. With rice and Asian aromatics.

In his Cambodian soup, New York City chef Ratha Chau adds shrimp and rice along with the chicken and flavors his broth with ginger, garlic, fish sauce and herbs.

4. With wontons.

NYC chef Paul Liebrandt serves Hong Kong-style chicken-filled wontons in his sweet-spiced broth.

5. With creamy yogurt broth.

California chef Joyce Goldstein makes a creamy but flavorful Turkish soup, adding yogurt and an egg yolk to the broth and a spicy garlic butter.

6. With vermicelli.

Corn cobs are the secret to the incredible fish-sauce-spiked broth that Los Angeles chef Kuniko Yagi makes for her chicken noodle soup.

7. With matzo balls.

Chef Dan Barber mixes together rosemary-scented matzo balls to float in his herb-laden chicken wing broth.

Kristin Donnelly is a former Food & Wine editor and author of the forthcoming The Modern Potluck (Clarkson Potter, 2016). She is also the cofounder of Stewart & Claire, a line of all-natural lip balms made in Brooklyn.

