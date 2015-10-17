6 Brilliant Ways to Use Hummus

Hummus is more than a dip: Believe it or not, you can actually cook with it and often sub it in for less healthy ingredients. Here, six ways to use it in your kitchen.

1. Deviled eggs

Use hummus in place of some of the mayo to make deviled eggs creamy.

2. Potato salad

Ditto with potato salad: Along with some yogurt, hummus stands in for some of the mayonnaise to make it creamy.

3. Vinaigrette

Blend hummus with white wine vinegar, parsley and a little bit of oil to make a dressing for grain salads.

4. Pizza

Spread pizza dough with hummus instead of tomato sauce to make a delicious, nutty base for other toppings, like arugula or zucchini.

5. Open-faced sandwiches

Spread hummus on sliced bread and top with roasted peppers and tomatoes or sliced shredded carrots.

6. Minestrone

Turn your vegetable soup slightly creamy by mixing in some hummus just before serving.

Kristin Donnelly is a former Food & Wine editor and author of the forthcoming The Modern Potluck (Clarkson Potter, 2016) and the blog Eat Better, Drink Better. She is also the cofounder of Stewart & Claire, an all-natural line of lip balms made in Brooklyn.

