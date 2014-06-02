6 Boozy Strawberry Recipes

Today, F&W is celebrating all things red to support the EAT (RED) DRINK (RED), SAVE LIVES initiative: Restaurants and bars around the world are serving red dishes and cocktails, from which a portion of the proceeds will go to The Global Fund to Fight AIDS. Learn how to support the cause by visiting red.org, then reward yourself with one of these rosy-hued strawberry cocktails (made easy with last week's Mad Genius Tip).

1. Strawberry-Lychee Punch

Muddled strawberries and sweet lychees make this rum cocktail fantastically fruity.

2. Strawberry Caipiroska

The vodka-based caipiroska is a Russified twist on Brazil’s classic caipirinha. For this version, strawberry replaces the traditional lime.

3. Redhead in Bed

This vibrant strawberry-and-vodka cocktail is topped with a splash of Riesling.

4. Strawberry-Lemon Mojitos

Strawberries sweeten these mojitos, which can be made with a molasses-based rum for a smoother drink or a sugarcane-based rum for a drier cocktail.

5. The Red and the Black

A clever black pepper-infused simple syrup makes this strawberry-and-tequila cocktail more sophisticated than most fruity drinks.

6. Pab’s Buck

This sweet-tart strawberry cocktail is easy to make ahead of time and perfect for parties.

