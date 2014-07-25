6 Boozy Ice Creams to Make at Home

Cocktail party meets ice cream social with these six booze-infused ice creams and sorbets, all of which can be easily made using F&W’s no-ice-cream-maker method.

1. Guinness Ice Cream

For the best dessert ever, serve this malty ice cream with chocolate-covered pretzels.

2. Sweet Red Wine Ice Cream

This custardy ice cream is sweetened with Italian dessert wine.

3. Frozen Gin and Tonic

This zesty sorbet is exactly what it sounds like: it’s an edible, icy gin and tonic.

4. Late-Harvest Riesling Ice Cream

Sweet-floral, late-harvest Riesling gives this rich ice cream its delicious flavor.

5. Bourbon Pecan Ice Cream

If the South were an ice cream, this would be it.

6. Sour-Cherry Lambic Sorbet

This simple, fresh-tasting sorbet is flavored with tart lambic beer.

