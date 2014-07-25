6 Boozy Ice Creams to Make at Home

Cocktail party meets ice cream social with these six booze-infused ice creams and sorbets, all of which can be easily made using F&W’s no-ice-cream-maker method.
Cocktail party meets ice cream social with these six booze-infused ice creams and sorbets, all of which can be easily made using F&W’s no-ice-cream-maker method.
1. Guinness Ice Cream
For the best dessert ever, serve this malty ice cream with chocolate-covered pretzels.
2. Sweet Red Wine Ice Cream
This custardy ice cream is sweetened with Italian dessert wine.
3. Frozen Gin and Tonic
This zesty sorbet is exactly what it sounds like: it’s an edible, icy gin and tonic.
4. Late-Harvest Riesling Ice Cream
Sweet-floral, late-harvest Riesling gives this rich ice cream its delicious flavor.
5. Bourbon Pecan Ice Cream
If the South were an ice cream, this would be it.
6. Sour-Cherry Lambic Sorbet
This simple, fresh-tasting sorbet is flavored with tart lambic beer.
Related: An Insanely Easy Way to DIY Ice Cream Sandwiches
12 of the Most Brilliant Ice Cream Sundaes Ever
7 Cool and Creamy Ice Cream Cakes and Pies