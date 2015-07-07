6 Best Ways to Cook a T-Bone Steak

We at Food & Wine love many cuts of steak, but there will always be a special, meaty place in our hearts for a big and beautiful T-bone. Why? Because it’s actually two steaks in one: a richly flavored New York Strip and a super-tender filet mignon. Here, the six greatest recipes for that spectacular cut of beef.
1. Grilled Texas T-Bone Steaks with Charred Onion Rings
T-bones can handle assertive seasonings like the spicy rub used in this smoky recipe.
2. T-Bone Fiorentina with Sautéed Spinach
Mario Batali loves to drizzle giant, juicy T-bone steaks with a peppery olive oil just before serving.
3. Spice-Rubbed T-Bone Steaks
These well-seasoned steaks are super simple to make but pack a ton of flavor.
4. T-Bone Churrasco a la Plancha
This Argentine-style steak is cooked on a super-hot griddle.
5. Grilled T-Bone Tostadas with Spicy Radish Salad
Bright and fresh, these steak tostadas can be easily transformed into bite-sized snacks.
6. Smoky Spiced T-Bone Steaks with Chilean Salsa
These spicy T-bones are rubbed with chipotle powder and served with a garlicky salsa.
