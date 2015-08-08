6 Best Summer Scones

Upgrade summer brunch with these six fluffy scones that feature delicious summer fruit.

1. Strawberry-Almond Scones

What's the secret to these fluffy scones? Be sure to use whole wheat pastry flour and mix in some all-purpose white flour, which lightens the texture.

2. Raspberry–Chia Seed Scones

These fruit-packed scones are an incredible summer morning pastry.

3. Almond-Flour Blueberry Scones

Fresh blueberries combined with almond and arrowroot flour makes for delicious gluten-free breakfast scones.

4. Raspberry Scones

Agave nectar sweetens these healthy scones.

5. Sour-Cherry Scones and Ginger-Marmalade Cream

Put an abundance of summer cherries to good use with this terrific recipe.

6. Norma's Scones

These fast scones are made with fresh raspberries and hazelnuts.

