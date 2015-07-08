6 Best Ice Cream and Cake Pairings

Pastry pro Justin Chapple proves there’s a super fast way to perfectly line a cake pan with his latest Mad Genius Tip. With summer in full swing, the best way to serve that moist, fluffy cake is with a cold scoop of ice cream. Here, the six best ice cream and cake pairings for those hot summer days:

1. Brownie Cake Sundaes with Pecan-Ice Cream Balls

Instead of making his brownies in one big pan, Atlanta chef Ford Fry bakes them in muffin cups, so each one has the perfect ratio of crusty outside to moist, fudgy interior.

2. Bourbon-Nectarine Ice Cream Sundaes with Pound-Cake Croutons

This is an excellent grown-up version of an ice cream sundae, made with lush nectarines cooked in bourbon. The best part: the crisp, buttery pound-cake croutons.

3. Chocolate Soufflé Cakes with Vanilla-Thyme Ice Cream

These soft, chocolaty sponge cakes are a cross between angel food cake and a firm soufflé. They're delicious with the sweet-and-savory, herbaceous ice cream.

4. German Chocolate Cake Sundae

Like many pastry chefs, Ghaya Oliveira loves taking classic desserts, breaking them down into their components and reconfiguring them. This approach inspired Grace Parisi to transform a traditional recipe for German chocolate cake into an elegant and incredibly delicious ice cream sundae.

5. Red Velvet Cake with Cream Cheese Ice Cream

Southern red velvet cake is usually a tall layer cake, slathered with cream cheese icing and studded with pecans. In this deconstructed version, the cake is low (like a torte), the pecans are coated in caramel to make pecan praline and the cream cheese icing is transformed into cream cheese-flavored ice cream.

6. Fresh Pineapple Upside-Down Cake with Vanilla Ice Cream

Fresh fruit gives a life to this favorite from the 1920s, when super sweet canned pineapple and Maraschino cherries were chic. It's the perfect dinner party dessert served warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

