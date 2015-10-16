6 Best Halloween Punch Recipes

Throwing a big Halloween bash? From dark and stormy death punch to deep-red sparkling pomegranate punch, here are six terrific drink recipes to win over Halloween guests.

1. Dark and Stormy Death Punch

The floating "eyeballs" in this spooky punch are made by stuffing lychees with brandied cherries.

2. Mother's Ruin Punch

Philip Ward of New York's Death & Co. makes a potent concoction named after the old British slang for gin.

3. Kill-Devil Punch

A block of raspberry ice releases berries into the bowl as it melts.

4. Philadelphia Fish House Punch

This brilliant orange drink can easily be made ahead of time.

5. Sparkling Pomegranate Punch

Pomegranate juice gives this bubbly punch its fantastic deep-red color.

6. Trailer Park Smash

For a cheeky garnish, put two bottles of Miller High Life in the punch bowl for stragglers who arrive at the end of the night.

Bartender Gui Jaroschy sweetens this rye and beer punch with an easy caraway syrup. © Lucas Allen

