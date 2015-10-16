6 Best Halloween Punch Recipes

Throwing a big Halloween bash? From dark and stormy death punch to deep-red sparkling pomegranate punch, here are six terrific drink recipes to win over Halloween guests.
1. Dark and Stormy Death Punch
The floating "eyeballs" in this spooky punch are made by stuffing lychees with brandied cherries.
2. Mother's Ruin Punch
Philip Ward of New York's Death & Co. makes a potent concoction named after the old British slang for gin.
3. Kill-Devil Punch
A block of raspberry ice releases berries into the bowl as it melts.
4. Philadelphia Fish House Punch
This brilliant orange drink can easily be made ahead of time.
5. Sparkling Pomegranate Punch
Pomegranate juice gives this bubbly punch its fantastic deep-red color.
6. Trailer Park Smash
For a cheeky garnish, put two bottles of Miller High Life in the punch bowl for stragglers who arrive at the end of the night.