6 of the Best-Ever Strawberry Desserts

If the only thing standing between you and a table full of luscious strawberry desserts is the prep work, then worry no more. This week’s Mad Genius Tips video reveals the easy way to hull strawberries using just a straw. Now that this obstacle is behind us, let’s get to the desserts.

1. Warm Strawberry Crumb Cake

Chef Gerard Craft tops spring’s first strawberries with batter and bakes them until the fruit is warm and jammy and the cake is airy, with a wonderful, crisp crust.

2. Honey-Lime Strawberries with Whipped Cream

These strawberries, macerated in lime and honey, become a bracing dessert when served over a scoop of lemon sorbet. The whole thing can also go into the blender with a shot of rum to make an excellent frozen drink.

3. Strawberry Shortcake with Star Anise Sauce

This version of the classic, all-American dessert is especially rich and moist, thanks to a trio of ingredients—high-quality white chocolate in the batter, crème fraîche and heavy cream in the icing.

4. Strawberry-Ricotta Tartlets

Pastry chef Heather Tirrell uses buttermilk to make the ricotta she piles on graham tartlet shells. But any good store-bought ricotta would be fine.

5. Strawberry, Lemon and Vanilla Ice Cream Parfait

Fresh strawberry sauce and refreshing lemon sorbet make these giant sundaes a delightful warm weather treat.

6. Deep-Dish Strawberry-Rhubarb Pie

This strawberry rhubarb pie is classic and perfectly tart-sweet.

Related: More Great Recipes for Strawberries

24 Berry Recipes

25 Great Fruit Recipes