6 Best-Ever Ice Cream Sandwich Recipes

This week’s Mad Genius Tips video reveals the easiest way to make killer ice cream sandwiches at home with a pint of ice cream, cookies and a sharp knife. The method is foolproof and takes almost no time. But if you want to take everyone’s favorite ice cream treat to the next level, here are some excellent ideas.

1. Hazelnut, Nutella and Caramel Ice Cream Sandwiches

Here’s proof that Nutella can make everything better.

2. Oatmeal Cookie Ice Cream Sandwiches

Instead of topping individual cookies with ice cream, make these treats by slicing one giant sandwich into squares.

3. Matcha–Macaron Ice Cream Sandwiches

These ice cream sandwiches layer vanilla and green tea ice creams on crispy, chewy green tea macarons.

4. Gluten-Free Gingersnap Ice Cream Sandwiches

Make these sandwiches with dairy- and gluten-free ice cream like Luna & Larry’s Coconut Bliss chocolate-hazelnut fudge.

5. Butter Pecan Cookie and Peach Ice Cream Sandwiches

This is the perfect Southern ice cream sandwich.

6. Chocolate Chip Cookie Ice Cream Bars

Break-and-bake cookies, which come packaged in eight-inch squares, are the secret to these incredible ice cream sandwich bars.

