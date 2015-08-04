6 Best-Ever Egg Salad Sandwiches

Creamy, a little bit tangy and soothingly simple, egg salad is a classic sandwich filling for a reason. Here, F&W’s best recipes for egg salad sandwiches.
Creamy, a little bit tangy and soothingly simple, egg salad is a classic sandwich filling for a reason. Here, F&W’s best recipes for egg salad sandwiches, which can all be made in a flash thanks to chef Jamie Bissonnette’s crazy-quick trick for chopping hard-boiled eggs.
1. Curried-Egg Tea Sandwiches
A touch of Madras curry and finely grated orange zest gives the filling exotic flavor.
2. Egg Salad with Capers and Spinach on Toasted Brioche
These luxe sandwiches get even better with a drizzle of white truffle oil.
3. Steak-and-Egg Salad Sandwiches
Stuff soft pita bread with deviled egg salad and thin slices of grilled beef for an incredibly satisfying sandwich.
4. Ham and Deviled Egg Breakfast Sandwiches
This irresistible breakfast is a hybrid of an egg salad sandwich and an Egg McMuffin.
5. Hippie-Style Egg Salad Sandwiches
The outstanding egg salad in this sandwich is made with a number of surprising ingredients, including roasted sunflower seeds, sunflower sprouts and finely grated carrot.
6. Egg Salad Crostini with White Anchovies
For an elevated, canapé-perfect take on egg salad sandwiches, top garlic-rubbed toasts with egg salad and good quality anchovy fillets.
