6 Best-Ever Egg Salad Sandwiches

Creamy, a little bit tangy and soothingly simple, egg salad is a classic sandwich filling for a reason. Here, F&W’s best recipes for egg salad sandwiches, which can all be made in a flash thanks to chef Jamie Bissonnette’s crazy-quick trick for chopping hard-boiled eggs.

1. Curried-Egg Tea Sandwiches

A touch of Madras curry and finely grated orange zest gives the filling exotic flavor.

2. Egg Salad with Capers and Spinach on Toasted Brioche

These luxe sandwiches get even better with a drizzle of white truffle oil.

3. Steak-and-Egg Salad Sandwiches

Stuff soft pita bread with deviled egg salad and thin slices of grilled beef for an incredibly satisfying sandwich.

4. Ham and Deviled Egg Breakfast Sandwiches

This irresistible breakfast is a hybrid of an egg salad sandwich and an Egg McMuffin.

5. Hippie-Style Egg Salad Sandwiches

The outstanding egg salad in this sandwich is made with a number of surprising ingredients, including roasted sunflower seeds, sunflower sprouts and finely grated carrot.

6. Egg Salad Crostini with White Anchovies

For an elevated, canapé-perfect take on egg salad sandwiches, top garlic-rubbed toasts with egg salad and good quality anchovy fillets.

