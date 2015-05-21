6 Best Burgers from Bobby Flay, the Burger Whisperer

Bobby Flay could be called the burger whisperer. (So could F&W’s Justin Chapple who came up with this genius way to form perfect patties.) His burgers are delicious, juicy and amped up with amazingly creative and delicious over-the-top toppings. Here, six killer recipes he shared with Food & Wine.

1. Nacho Burgers

The name says it all: These burgers are topped with gooey cheese, salsa chiles and crunchy tortilla chips.

2. Juicy Texas Burgers

These hearty burgers are perfect for brisket lovers.

3. Beef Burgers with Peanut-Chipotle Barbecue Sauce

The homemade BBQ sauce for these burgers is smoky-sweet. It’s made with two forms of chile—ancho chile powder and chipotle in adobo sauce—and peanut butter for sweetness.

4. Cheyenne Burgers with Onion Rings

Instead of serving onion rings on the side of a burger, put them directly on the patty. You won’t regret it.

5. Turkey Burgers with Smoked Gouda

The key to these fantastic turkey burgers: a sweet-spicy sauce of mustard, horseradish and honey.

6. Green-Chile Bacon Burgers with Goat Cheese

Instead of frying bacon, Flay brushes them with mango chutney, then bakes them in the oven; the sweet, crispy, smoky pieces are irresistible.

