6 Best Burgers from Bobby Flay, the Burger Whisperer

Bobby Flay could be called the burger whisperer. His burgers are delicious, juicy and amped up with amazingly creative and delicious over-the-top toppings. Here, six killer recipes he shared with Food & Wine.

F&W Editors
May 21, 2015

1. Nacho Burgers 
The name says it all: These burgers are topped with gooey cheese, salsa chiles and crunchy tortilla chips.

2. Juicy Texas Burgers 
These hearty burgers are perfect for brisket lovers.

3. Beef Burgers with Peanut-Chipotle Barbecue Sauce 
The homemade BBQ sauce for these burgers is smoky-sweet. It’s made with two forms of chile—ancho chile powder and chipotle in adobo sauce—and peanut butter for sweetness.

4. Cheyenne Burgers with Onion Rings 
Instead of serving onion rings on the side of a burger, put them directly on the patty. You won’t regret it.

5. Turkey Burgers with Smoked Gouda 
The key to these fantastic turkey burgers: a sweet-spicy sauce of mustard, horseradish and honey.

6. Green-Chile Bacon Burgers with Goat Cheese 
Instead of frying bacon, Flay brushes them with mango chutney, then bakes them in the oven; the sweet, crispy, smoky pieces are irresistible.

