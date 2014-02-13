6 Awesome Vodka Cocktails to Drink While Watching the Olympics

If you’re in Sochi and you're not competing, chances are you're drinking vodka (unless you have a Canadian passport, in which case you can get free beer). Traditionally in Russia, vodka is drunk in ice-cold shots with zakuski (little plates of food like pickles or cured fish). For those who want to drink what the Russians drink but not how the Russians drink, here are six of F&W’s favorite vodka cocktails.

Blood Orange Screwdrivers: This great brunch cocktail is bitter and sweet, thanks to a splash of Aperol with the bloody orange juice and vodka.

Vodka-Thyme Lemonade : A refreshing twist on a basic vodka-soda, this fizzy drink mixes vodka with muddled lemons and a sweet-savory thyme syrup.

Rose Martini: This floral cocktail is perfect for Valentine’s Day. It’s flavored with rose water and garnished with petals.

Hellfire Club Bloody Mary: Black pepper, Tabasco and fresh chile give this delicious Bloody Mary a fiery kick.

Cheval: Based on the Moscow Mule, a 1940s drink developed to promote Smirnoff vodka, this cocktail adds muddled cucumber to a mix of vodka and ginger beer.

Redhead in Bed: This vibrant strawberry-and-vodka cocktail is a terrific pitcher drink. Each serving is topped off with a splash of Riesling.

Related: More Vodka Cocktails

Reinvented Classic Cocktails

Fantastic Martinis