6 Awesome Frosting Combos to Swirl Together on a Cupcake

In this week’s episode of Mad Genius Tips, F&W’s Justin Chapple reveals the easy way to make perfect swirl-topped cupcakes at home. While Justin twists classic vanilla and chocolate together, the possible frosting combinations are endless. Here, a few delicious duos to try.

1. Chocolate and Hazelnut

Think of this swirl as deconstructed Nutella.

2. Vanilla and Matcha

Not only will this pairing look beautiful, but the sweet vanilla will temper the lightly bitter matcha.

3. White Chocolate and Strawberry

Creamy white chocolate is delicious with jam-spiked strawberry frosting.

4. Marshmallow and Chocolate

It’s like a s’more in frosting form.

5. Vanilla and Orange Cream Cheese

Orange zest gives cream cheese frosting a terrific, citrusy burst.

6. Caramel and Chocolate

This classic twosome is incredible on a cupcake.

