6 Awesome Frosting Combos to Swirl Together on a Cupcake

F&W Editors
March 10, 2015

In this week’s episode of Mad Genius Tips, F&W’s Justin Chapple reveals the easy way to make perfect swirl-topped cupcakes at home. While Justin twists classic vanilla and chocolate together, the possible frosting combinations are endless. Here, a few delicious duos to try.

1. Chocolate and Hazelnut 
Think of this swirl as deconstructed Nutella.

2. Vanilla and Matcha 
Not only will this pairing look beautiful, but the sweet vanilla will temper the lightly bitter matcha.

3. White Chocolate and Strawberry 
Creamy white chocolate is delicious with jam-spiked strawberry frosting.

4. Marshmallow and Chocolate 
It’s like a s’more in frosting form.

5. Vanilla and Orange Cream Cheese 
Orange zest gives cream cheese frosting a terrific, citrusy burst.

6. Caramel and Chocolate 
This classic twosome is incredible on a cupcake.

