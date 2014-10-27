50 Amazing Wines for $15 or Less

Wine editors Ray Isle and Megan Krigbaum tasted hundreds of wines to find these 50 bottles.

Sparkling Wines

Refreshing, lively; pair with cheese, salty snacks or brunch.

NV Segura Viudas Brut Cava ($10)

NV Cleto Chiarli Centenario Grasparossa di Castelvetro Secco Lambrusco ($11)

NV Adami Garbèl Prosecco Brut ($15)

NV Bisol Jeio Prosecco ($15)

NV Juvé y Camps Brut Rosé Cava ($15)

Crisp White Wines

Light, minerally, bright; pair with raw seafood, egg dishes and lighter salads.

2013 Giocato Pinot Grigio ($12)

2013 Ken Forrester Petit Chenin Blanc ($12)

2013 Li Veli Fiano ($12)

2013 Berger Grüner Veltliner ($15)

2013 Cune Monopole Rioja Blanco ($15)

2012 Martín Códax Albariño ($15)

Fruity White Wines

Zesty, unoaked, medium-bodied; pair with fish and vegetable dishes.

2012 Four Vines Naked Unoaked Chardonnay ($11)

2013 Waterbrook Sauvignon Blanc ($12)

2013 Novellum Chardonnay ($13)

2013 Erath Pinot Gris ($14)

2012 Hedges C.M.S. Sauvignon Blanc ($14)

2012 Joseph Drouhin Mâcon-Villages ($14)

Rich White Wines

Ripe, often oaked, full-bodied; pair with roast chicken and creamy pastas.

2013 Penfolds Koonunga Hill Chardonnay ($10)

2013 Woop Woop Chardonnay ($12)

2013 Yalumba Y Series Viognier ($12)

2013 Marius Blanc ($13)

2012 Toad Hollow Unoaked Chardonnay ($14)

2012 Columbia Winery Chardonnay ($15)

Lightly Sweet White Wines

Citrusy, balanced; pair with fried or spicy foods.

2013 Chateau Ste. Michelle Riesling ($10)

2013 Dr. Loosen Dr. L Riesling ($12)

2012 Nine Hats Riesling ($12)

2013 Michel Picard Vouvray ($13)

2013 Pine Ridge Chenin Blanc + Viognier ($15)

Rosés

Crisp, or bold and fruity; pair light ones with chicken and dark ones with steak.

2013 Château de Campuget Tradition ($12)

2013 Domaine Houchart Tradition ($14)

2013 Ostatu ($14)

2013 Domaine de Fontsainte Gris de Gris ($15)

2013 Montes Cherub ($15)

Fruity Red Wines

Fresh, light and juicy; pair with anything grilled, from vegetables to burgers.

>2013 Coltibuono Cetamura Chianti ($11)

2012 Gnarly Head Pinot Noir ($12)

2012 Librandi Cirò Rosso Classico ($12)

2012 Leone de Castris Maiana Salice Salentino ($13)

2012 Marcel Lapierre Raisins Gaulois ($14)

2012 Shadow Chaser Red Wine ($15)

Spicy Red Wines

Berried, peppery, medium-bodied; pair with sausage and spicy tomato sauces.

2012 Masciarelli Montepulciano d’Abruzzo ($10)

2012 Casa Castillo Monastrell ($12)

2012 Domaine la Garrigue Cotes du Rhone Cuvée Romaine ($15)

2012 Loca Linda Malbec ($15)

2013 Urban Uco Malbec ($15)

2010 Viña Herminia Rioja Crianza ($15)

Intense Red Wines

Tannic, full-bodied, powerful; pair with braised or grilled meats.

2011 Tormaresca Neprica ($11)

2012 Terrazas de los Andes Altos del Plata Cabernet Sauvignon ($12)

2012 Los Vascos Cabernet Sauvignon ($13)

2012 Bon Marché Red Blend ($15)

2012 Columbia Crest H3 Cabernet Sauvignon ($15)

