50 Amazing Wines for $15 or Less

Wine editors Ray Isle and Megan Krigbaum tasted hundreds of wines to find these 50 bottles.
Sparkling Wines
Refreshing, lively; pair with cheese, salty snacks or brunch.
NV Segura Viudas Brut Cava ($10)
NV Cleto Chiarli Centenario Grasparossa di Castelvetro Secco Lambrusco ($11)
NV Adami Garbèl Prosecco Brut ($15)
NV Bisol Jeio Prosecco ($15)
NV Juvé y Camps Brut Rosé Cava ($15)
Crisp White Wines
Light, minerally, bright; pair with raw seafood, egg dishes and lighter salads.
2013 Giocato Pinot Grigio ($12)
2013 Ken Forrester Petit Chenin Blanc ($12)
2013 Li Veli Fiano ($12)
2013 Berger Grüner Veltliner ($15)
2013 Cune Monopole Rioja Blanco ($15)
2012 Martín Códax Albariño ($15)
Fruity White Wines
Zesty, unoaked, medium-bodied; pair with fish and vegetable dishes.
2012 Four Vines Naked Unoaked Chardonnay ($11)
2013 Waterbrook Sauvignon Blanc ($12)
2013 Novellum Chardonnay ($13)
2013 Erath Pinot Gris ($14)
2012 Hedges C.M.S. Sauvignon Blanc ($14)
2012 Joseph Drouhin Mâcon-Villages ($14)
Rich White Wines
Ripe, often oaked, full-bodied; pair with roast chicken and creamy pastas.
2013 Penfolds Koonunga Hill Chardonnay ($10)
2013 Woop Woop Chardonnay ($12)
2013 Yalumba Y Series Viognier ($12)
2013 Marius Blanc ($13)
2012 Toad Hollow Unoaked Chardonnay ($14)
2012 Columbia Winery Chardonnay ($15)
Lightly Sweet White Wines
Citrusy, balanced; pair with fried or spicy foods.
2013 Chateau Ste. Michelle Riesling ($10)
2013 Dr. Loosen Dr. L Riesling ($12)
2012 Nine Hats Riesling ($12)
2013 Michel Picard Vouvray ($13)
2013 Pine Ridge Chenin Blanc + Viognier ($15)
Rosés
Crisp, or bold and fruity; pair light ones with chicken and dark ones with steak.
2013 Château de Campuget Tradition ($12)
2013 Domaine Houchart Tradition ($14)
2013 Ostatu ($14)
2013 Domaine de Fontsainte Gris de Gris ($15)
2013 Montes Cherub ($15)
Fruity Red Wines
Fresh, light and juicy; pair with anything grilled, from vegetables to burgers.
>2013 Coltibuono Cetamura Chianti ($11)
2012 Gnarly Head Pinot Noir ($12)
2012 Librandi Cirò Rosso Classico ($12)
2012 Leone de Castris Maiana Salice Salentino ($13)
2012 Marcel Lapierre Raisins Gaulois ($14)
2012 Shadow Chaser Red Wine ($15)
Spicy Red Wines
Berried, peppery, medium-bodied; pair with sausage and spicy tomato sauces.
2012 Masciarelli Montepulciano d’Abruzzo ($10)
2012 Casa Castillo Monastrell ($12)
2012 Domaine la Garrigue Cotes du Rhone Cuvée Romaine ($15)
2012 Loca Linda Malbec ($15)
2013 Urban Uco Malbec ($15)
2010 Viña Herminia Rioja Crianza ($15)
Intense Red Wines
Tannic, full-bodied, powerful; pair with braised or grilled meats.
2011 Tormaresca Neprica ($11)
2012 Terrazas de los Andes Altos del Plata Cabernet Sauvignon ($12)
2012 Los Vascos Cabernet Sauvignon ($13)
2012 Bon Marché Red Blend ($15)
2012 Columbia Crest H3 Cabernet Sauvignon ($15)
