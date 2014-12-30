5 Winter Juleps to Drink Right Now

While a traditional julep is a summery mix of bourbon, fresh mint, sugar and water, there are a few delicious variations out there that are appropriate for cold weather drinking.

F&W Editors
December 30, 2014

In this week’s video from Panna, Jim Meehan reveals how to make perfect pebble ice at home. The small nuggets of ice are great for juleps because they melt at the perfect rate—chilling and diluting the strong cocktail just the right amount. While a traditional julep is a summery mix of bourbon, fresh mint, sugar and water, there are a few delicious variations out there that are appropriate for cold weather drinking. Here, five fantastic juleps to drink this winter.

1. Lumberjack Julep 
For a richly flavored take on the classic cocktail, add rye whiskey and replace the conventional simple syrup with maple syrup.

2. 1940s Champagne Julep 
Along with Champagne, this spritzy cocktail is made with nutty fino sherry and Angostura bitters.

3. Ginger Julep 
For a fresh, lively and slightly spicy drink, Bobby Flay adds orange juice and ginger to his julep.

4. Absinthe Julep 
This variation swaps absinthe for bourbon and adds blackberry liqueur for a little extra sweetness.

5. Parsley Gin Julep 
This time of year it’s much easier to find parsley than mint. The fresh herbal notes pair terrifically with gin, which replaces the usual bourbon.

