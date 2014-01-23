5 Winter Cocktails That Will Make You Forget How Freezing It Is Outside

It's insanely cold in many parts of the country right now. Here are 5 simple, boozy ways to warm yourself up.

1. Apple-Brandy Hot Toddies

Put a French spin on this classic drink with a slug of Calvados (apple brandy).

2. Hot Chocolate with Rum

Upgrade your hot chocolate by adding a shot of dark rum.

3. Snowstorm Café

This ultimate spiked coffee calls for cognac, Frangelico and an awesome citrus-and-vanilla-flavored liqueur called Licor 43.

4. Mulled Red Wine with Muscovado Sugar

Wondering what to do with two half-empty bottles of wine? Pour them into a pot and simmer with orange zest, cinnamon, black peppercorns and a bay leaf. Then stir in some sugar and enjoy the best mulled wine ever.

5. Peppermint Paddy

Mixologist Todd Thrasher loves reproducing the flavors of classic candies in cocktails. Here's his take on a York Peppermint Pattie.

