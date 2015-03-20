5 Wines That Sommeliers Dream of Drinking All the Time

The wines we truly love and the wines we can easily afford are often (unfortunately) two different things. Here, five of F&W’s 2015 Sommeliers of the Year reveal which wines they wish they could drink every day. (Surprise: They love Champagne.)

Aged Verdicchio

“Verdicchio is one of my favorite white grapes ever," says Steve Wildy of Vetri Family Restaurants. And he contends that the Italian wine is even better with some age. “It becomes so interesting and green olivey and briney and super-delicious and versatile. I have one with 10 years of age on it at home in my fridge.”

Grower Champagne

“Grower Champagne, without a doubt—I would never, ever, ever get sick of it. Never. I don’t see how it’s possible,” says Dana Frank of Ava Gene’s in Portland, Oregon. “There are so many. Like, Ledru—I really love their wine—and Lanson. I really love Gatinois—very old school, but I really love the wine. I know it is not fashionable, but I think the wines are lovely from Ambonnay. Jacques Lassaigne’s Champagnes were the first Champagnes where the lightbulb went on and I was like, ‘Okay, I like bubbles, but I LOVE LOVE LOVE Champagne.’”

Vilmart & Cie Champagne

“It is just unique and challenging and different as myself,” says Molly Wismeier of Restaurant R’Evolution in New Orleans. “The oak treatment and the intensity of the wine makes that Champagne really special.”

Krug Rosé Champagne

“When I worked in Aspen, there was this lady that would come to the restaurant at least once a week. She was older, I think a widow, but she would come in and she would drink a bottle of Veuve Clicquot Rosé by herself during lunch while reading a paper,” says Vilma Mazaite of Austin’s LaV. “I always said, I just have to work really hard in my life. I want to drink a bottle of Krug Rosé for lunch every day.”

Montrachet White Burgundy

“The thing about Montrachet is that it is the best wine on the planet,” says Richard Hanauer of RPM Steak in Chicago. “I’m struggling to think if even one Montrachet gets opened every day on the planet. It can’t be averaging more than 10, 20, 30 a day.”

