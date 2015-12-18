5 Ways You Never Knew You Could Use Frosting

Frosting cookies like these beautiful gingerbread ones is a fun and festive holiday activity that results in some delicious artwork. But it's not the only great way to use frosting. Learn how to make rich, yet simple white frosting in this video from sister brand My Recipes.

Once you've made a batch of the deliciously classic frosting, here are five creative ways to use it.

1. Pipe it onto a baking sheet and freeze, then drop into hot chocolate.

2. Dollop it on top of a sweet potato casserole instead of marshmallows.

3. Rim the top of a margarita glass, then dip it in colored sugar crystals.

4. Cover pretzel sticks in frosting, then dip them in sprinkles or nuts.

5. Fill diy chocolate truffles.