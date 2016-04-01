5 Ways to Use a Loaf of Sourdough Bread

Tangy, crusty sourdough bread makes for some of the best toast in the world. But that’s not all it’s good for. Save some of the loaf (or buy an extra!) for these great recipes.

1. Roast it with chicken. Toss torn pieces of sourdough bread with shallots, caperberries, lemons and olive oil and top with chicken legs. As the chicken roasts, the bread absorbs the rich and tangy juices, becoming deliciously crisp and chewy.

2. Use it in stuffing. Stuffing isn’t just for the holidays—it’s a great side dish for any meal. Cubed sourdough bread is a great base for any recipe, but it’s especially delicious in an extra-cheesy variation.

3. Make it into a bread bowl for soup. Hollowed out sourdough rounds are sturdy enough to hold most soups. The best part? Eating the bowl after you’ve finished the soup!

4. Make it into bread crumbs. Sourdough bread crumbs are flavorful enough to serve as a delicious topping on creamy soups—especially if you mix them with herbs and crumbled pancetta.

5. Use it in bread pudding. For an extra-simple savory bread pudding, simply toast slices of sourdough and layer with artichokes, cheese and a mix of milk and eggs, then bake.