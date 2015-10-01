5 Ways to Use That Jar of Apple Butter

A jar of apple butter is a ubiquitous fall hostess gift. It's delicious—but what can you do with it besides slather it on toast? We have some ideas. From sweet ice cream sundaes to savory pork tonkatsu, here are five awesome recipes to make with apple butter.

1. Sundaes

How do you upgrade vanilla ice cream? Fold in luscious apple butter.

2. Breakfast Biscuits

Spread roasted apple butter on these smoky bacon breakfast biscuits.

3. Sweet Potatoes

Made with apple butter, this is the ultimate fall side dish.

4. Tonkatsu

For this version of the Japanese dish, fried, breaded pork cutlets are served with an apple butter–spiked dipping sauce.

5. Cocktails

This fantastic fall cocktail features apple butter, nutmeg and rhum agricole.

Related: Fall Produce Recipes

Apple Recipes

Fall Cocktails