5 Ways to Use That Jar of Apple Butter

Folding apple butter into vanilla ice cream is a great way to add elegance. We also add grated ginger to melted chocolate to make a fast sundae topping; for a more caramel-like sauce, substitute dulce de leche for the melted chocolate. This is the perfect, elevated ice cream dish and all you need is a microwave!

David Malosh

A jar of apple butter is a ubiquitous fall hostess gift. It's delicious—but what can you do with it besides slather it on toast? We have some ideas.

F&W Editors
October 01, 2015

A jar of apple butter is a ubiquitous fall hostess gift. It's delicious—but what can you do with it besides slather it on toast? We have some ideas. From sweet ice cream sundaes to savory pork tonkatsu, here are five awesome recipes to make with apple butter.

1. Sundaes
How do you upgrade vanilla ice cream? Fold in luscious apple butter.

2. Breakfast Biscuits
Spread roasted apple butter on these smoky bacon breakfast biscuits.

3. Sweet Potatoes
Made with apple butter, this is the ultimate fall side dish.

4. Tonkatsu 
For this version of the Japanese dish, fried, breaded pork cutlets are served with an apple butter–spiked dipping sauce.

5. Cocktails
This fantastic fall cocktail features apple butter, nutmeg and rhum agricole.

Related: Fall Produce Recipes
Apple Recipes
Fall Cocktails

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up