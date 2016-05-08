5 Ways to Use Grilled Onions

Tender, charred onions are an easy way to upgrade your favorite dishes. From tacos to kebabs, here are five excellent ways to use grilled onions this season.

Tender, charred sweet onion is terrific in these smoky pork tacos.

Grilled potatoes, crumbly blue cheese, crispy bacon and charred red onions make the ultimate side salad.

There's plenty of room for experimentation with this awesome grilled-vegetable sandwich. Or try these tasty cubanos.

Instead of relying upon fat, these delicious grilled shrimp skewers gets bold flavors from ingredients like chipotles, grilled onions and citrus juice.

Grilled onions and pickled peppers are the perfect toppings for these juicy gouda burgers.