5 Ways to Use Grilled Onions

Get ready for grilling season.

F&W Editors
May 08, 2016

Tender, charred onions are an easy way to upgrade your favorite dishes. From tacos to kebabs, here are five excellent ways to use grilled onions this season.

1. Tacos

Tender, charred sweet onion is terrific in these smoky pork tacos.

2. Salads

Grilled potatoes, crumbly blue cheese, crispy bacon and charred red onions make the ultimate side salad.

3. Sandwiches

There's plenty of room for experimentation with this awesome grilled-vegetable sandwich. Or try these tasty cubanos.

4. Kebabs

Instead of relying upon fat, these delicious grilled shrimp skewers gets bold flavors from ingredients like chipotles, grilled onions and citrus juice.

5. Burgers

Grilled onions and pickled peppers are the perfect toppings for these juicy gouda burgers.

