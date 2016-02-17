5 Ways to Use Flavor-Boosting Nutritional Yeast

Upgrade the classic snack with nutritional yeast, which adds cheesy, nutty flavor and extra protein.

Nutritional yeast gives foods a terrific cheesy, nutty flavor—plus it's a great source of protein.

F&W Editors
February 17, 2016

From popcorn to salad, here are five ways to upgrade dishes with vegan-friendly nutritional yeast.

1. Spiced Chickpea Nuts

Chef Sera Pelle tosses chickpeas with olive oil, nutritional yeast, cumin and garlic.

2. Nutritional Yeast Popcorn

Season popcorn with nutritional yeast for a healthy snack.

3. Porcini-and-Pecan Pâté

Earthy mushrooms and nutritional yeast complement each other in this excellent vegan pâté.

4. Frisée-and-Potato Salad

Nutritional yeast sprinkled on the potato adds an umami-rich flavor.

5. Eggplant Involtini with Grilled Ratatouille

Chef Sean Baker re-creates the flavor of ricotta for a delicious dairy-free filling by combining pureed raw cashews with nutritional yeast.

