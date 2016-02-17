5 Ways to Use Flavor-Boosting Nutritional Yeast

From popcorn to salad, here are five ways to upgrade dishes with vegan-friendly nutritional yeast.

Chef Sera Pelle tosses chickpeas with olive oil, nutritional yeast, cumin and garlic.

Upgrade the classic snack with nutritional yeast, which adds cheesy, nutty flavor and extra protein.

Season popcorn with nutritional yeast for a healthy snack.

Earthy mushrooms and nutritional yeast complement each other in this excellent vegan pâté.

Nutritional yeast sprinkled on the potato adds an umami-rich flavor.

Chef Sean Baker re-creates the flavor of ricotta for a delicious dairy-free filling by combining pureed raw cashews with nutritional yeast.