5 Ways to Use this Fantastic Roasted Rhubarb Recipe

My go-to rhubarb recipe is really simple, nearly effortless and incredibly versatile. The result? Tender chunks of rhubarb in a rosy pink syrup you can use for a special breakfast or springtime dessert. Here's the recipe—and then five great ways to use it:

Simple Roasted Rhubarb:

Trim 1 pound of fresh rhubarb and cut it into 1/2-inch chunks. (I like to cut the stalks on the bias.) Toss the rhubarb with 1 cup of granulated sugar. Transfer the rhubarb to a 9-by-13-inch baking dish and refrigerate until the rhubarb begins to release its juices and the sugar is nearly dissolved, 2 hours or overnight. Preheat the oven to 300°. Stir the rhubarb to coat it evenly in its juices. Cover the baking dish with a piece of damp parchment and roast the rhubarb until tender, about 30 minutes. Transfer the baking dish to a wire rack and cool the rhubarb in its syrup. Makes 2 cups roasted rhubarb in syrup.

Ok. Now what?

1. Make a boozy rhubarb sorbet.

In a blender, combine 2 cups roasted rhubarb in syrup with 3/4 cup water and 1/3 cup fresh lemon juice. Puree until smooth, scraping the container as needed, about 2 minutes. Transfer the rhubarb mixture to a medium bowl and whisk in 1/2 cup Brut Prosecco and refrigerate until chilled. Transfer to an ice-cream maker and freeze according to the manufacturer's directions. Makes 4 1/2 cups sorbet.

2. Add a sweet-tart pop of pink to your dessert.

While it's pretty terrific on its own, why not spoon this roasted rhubarb over a slice of lemon tart, rice pudding, or in place of the strawberries on this amazing cornmeal-almond cake with mascarpone?

3. Bake a springtime version of a great crumb cake.

Start with this recipe for crumb coffee cake and use 1 cup well-drained roasted rhubarb in place of the chopped apples.

4. Make an Instragram-worthy toast.

Top a thick slice of toasted sourdough bread with a generous schmear of cream cheese or fresh ricotta and a pinch of salt and pepper. Top with 1/4 cup drained rhubarb and drizzle the toast with a little of the rhubarb syrup.

5. Dress up plain Greek yogurt.

Put a generous dollop of Greek yogurt into a bowl and top with a few spoonfuls of roasted rhubarb, roasted salted pistachios and a drizzle of honey.