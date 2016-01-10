5 Ways to Use an Entire Bottle of Old Bay Seasoning

"I remember my mother's Parker Houses being laced with salty, savory Old Bay and a mean aged cheddar," says chef Jonathan Sawyer who uses a teaspoon of the seasoning for his fluffy, buttery rolls. If you need some inspiration to use the rest of the bottle, we've got you covered.
From spicy hot wings to juicy turkey, here are five excellent ways to use Old Bay seasoning.
1. Old Bay Hot Wings
These tasty chicken wings feature Old Bay Seasoning, hot sauce and Worcestershire sauce.
2. Oven-Roasted Old Bay Chickpeas
Old Bay Seasoning isn't just great on seafood, it's also terrific with crunchy, oven-roasted chickpeas.
3. Shrimp Boil with Spicy Butter Sauce
Shell the shrimp right at the table then dunk each one into delicious cayenne-spiced sauce.
4. Apple-Brined Turkey
"Brining introduces flavor that penetrates to the bone," says chef Ken Oringer, whose flavorful turkey brine features Old Bay.
5. Fried Tilapia with Lemon and Capers
Old Bay seasoning adds terrific flavor to these crisp, beer-battered tilapia fillets.