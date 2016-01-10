5 Ways to Use an Entire Bottle of Old Bay Seasoning

From spicy hot wings to juicy turkey, here are five excellent ways to use Old Bay seasoning.

These tasty chicken wings feature Old Bay Seasoning, hot sauce and Worcestershire sauce.

Old Bay Seasoning isn't just great on seafood, it's also terrific with crunchy, oven-roasted chickpeas.

Shell the shrimp right at the table then dunk each one into delicious cayenne-spiced sauce.

"Brining introduces flavor that penetrates to the bone," says chef Ken Oringer, whose flavorful turkey brine features Old Bay.

Old Bay seasoning adds terrific flavor to these crisp, beer-battered tilapia fillets.