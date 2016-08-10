7 Ways to Upgrade S'mores

It's not summer without gooey, marshmallowy s’mores. Celebrate National S'mores Day with these over-the-top upgrade ideas.

1. Add banana and Nutella. Creamy bananas and hazelnutty Nutella add a whole new dimension of flavor to the classic camping treat.

2. Replace the graham cracker with biscuits. Using flaky biscuits instead of graham crackers makes s’mores a lot sturdier and extra-delicious—especially when the biscuits are studded with chocolate.

3. Or swap out graham crackers for pound cake. Buttery store-bought pound cake is fantastic with fluffy marshmallows, melty chocolate and, as an extra bonus, peanut butter.

4. Make them into a pizza. Instead of making individual s’mores, make one big s’mores pizza. The crust cooks right on the grill while the toppings melt.

5. Add coconut. Bobby Flay adds toasted, shredded coconut to his s’mores for tons of flavor and crunch.

6. Make a stuffed banana version. Star chef Gail Simmons peels a banana, stuffs it with marshmallows, chocolate and throws it on the grill.

7. Make them into dessert bars.These crazy-delicious bars feature a salty, crunchy graham cracker crust topped with a rich chocolate filling and fluffy, light, marshmallowy meringue.