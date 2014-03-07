5 Ways to Upgrade the Chocolate Chip Cookie

Cronut creator Dominique Ansel has set his sights on reinventing the chocolate chip cookie. Here are five ways to upgrade the chocolate chip cookie at home.

March 07, 2014

Cronut creator Dominique Ansel has set his sights on reinventing the chocolate chip cookie. Visitors to the South by Southwest Interactive conference will get to try his cookie shots: edible cookie shot glasses that are filled with milk. If you're not going to Austin, here are five ways to upgrade the chocolate chip cookie at home.

1. Add Bacon. Bacon gives these easy cookies a hint of smoky flavor and delicious crunch.

2. Make it an animal. These porcupine cookies feature pretzel-stick "quills."

3. Use candy. You don't have to wait for Halloween to enjoy these irresistible cookies, which are made with candy corn.

4. Stuff it. These nutty chocolate-chip cookies are stuffed with silky chocolate ganache.

5. Add umami. Chef Erik Bruner-Yang tops his delicious cookies with a rich, sweet-savory miso buttercream.

