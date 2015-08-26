5 Ways to Upgrade a Banana Split

Make the classic sundae even better with these five clever upgrades.

1. Caramelized Banana Split

Three types of ice cream and a rum-spiked pineapple penuche sauce star in this over-the-top dessert.

2. Dulce de Leche Roasted Banana Split

15 minutes is all you need for this terrific Mexican-inspired dessert.

3. Grilled Banana Splits with Coffee Ice Cream and Mocha Sauce

Pastry chef Johnny Iuzzuini marinates bananas in rum and coats them with sugar, then grills them until the outsides are hard and crackly.

4. Best-Ever Banana Splits

These simple yet exquisite sundaes feature crunchy almonds and fudgy chocolate sauce.

5. Chocolate-Peanut Butter Brownie Banana Splits

Caramelized bananas and crushed peanut brittle top ultra chocolatey peanut butter brownies.

