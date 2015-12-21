5 Ways to Make a Winter Margarita

If you only drink margaritas in hot weather, you're missing out.
The citrusy cocktail becomes a great winter drink with a few tweaks, like adding herbs or a few warming spices. Here, five great recipes for winter margaritas.
1. Blood Orange Margaritas
Sweet-tart blood orange juice makes for an intensely flavorful cocktail.
2. Ginger Margarita (above)
A homemade ginger-lime syrup gives this drink a touch of spiciness.
3. Pomegranate Margaritas
Inspired by a surplus of pomegranates one year, chef Govind Armstrong came up with this deeply red cocktail.
4. El Quijote
Peach jam, smoky chipotle chile and cinnamon-flavored Goldschlager are the improbably welcome additions to this subtly spicy margarita riff.
5. Pear-Cilantro Margarita
Trust us, this unusual fruit and herb combination is fantastic.