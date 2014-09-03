5 Ways to Make a Whiskey Sour

You might think you don’t like whiskey sours. That’s probably because you’ve only had them made with neon yellow sour mix. And that’s no good.

F&W Editors
September 03, 2014

What is good is a refreshing cocktail made with fresh lemon juice, whiskey and simple syrup—a.k.a. a real whiskey sour. Do yourself a favor and take the time to make yourself the real thing, or try one of these delicious variations.

1. Tamarind Whiskey Sour 
This tamarind–spiked whiskey sour is sour, sweet, aromatic and perfect with Thai food.

2. Marmalade Whiskey Sour 
Spiked with orange marmalade and orange bitters, this sour is a great brunch drink.

3. Tennessee Rose 
Cassis gives this take on a whiskey sour a pink blush and a rich flavor.

4. Fields of Gold 
This bourbon sour is sweetened with honey instead of simple syrup, which enhances the spirit’s natural sweetness.

5. Stiletto 
Brandy-soaked cherries and amaretto distinguish this almond–tinged whiskey sour.

