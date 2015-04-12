5 Ways to Make Oven-Fried Chicken

We all know oven-fried chicken isn’t a substitute for the real deal, but the dish has its own merit. Not only is it somewhat healthier than standard fried chicken, it’s much easier (no standing over a skillet of bubbling fat) and less messy.

With panko. Japanese-style breadcrumbs create an extra-crispy coating for boneless chicken thighs.

With polenta. Cornmeal adds a sweet crunch to chicken’s flour crust.

With potato chips. When you crust your chicken pieces in chips, it’s like having two picnic dishes in one.

With caramelized onion gravy. To make oven-fried chicken breasts extra flavorful, marinate them in sweet tea, then serve with a savory gravy.

With cheesy breadcrumbs. Umami-rich Parmesan cheese is a genius addition to a breadcrumb coating for oven-friend chicken.

Kristin Donnelly is a former Food & Wine editor and author of the forthcoming The Modern Potluck (Clarkson Potter, 2016). She is also the cofounder of Stewart & Claire, an all-natural line of lip balms made in Brooklyn.

