5 Ways to Make Onion Dip Healthier

We all know that eating less dip is nearly impossible. So, here are ways you can trim back the calories or, at least, enhance its nutrient quotient.

Use a different dairy base

Instead of the usual mix of cream cheese, sour cream and/or mayonnaise, opt for creamy, protein-rich 2% fat (or even 0% fat) Greek yogurt. Or, try goat cheese.

Skip the dairy all together

Instead, use white beans pureed with olive oil. Add a squeeze of lemon juice for that refreshing tang.

Add greens

Spinach and arugula add no calories, some grown-up flavor and tons of beneficial phytochemicals, so what do you have to lose by adding them? Just wilt them down and squeeze them dry before chopping and mixing into your dip.

Add spices

Even in miniscule amounts, spices have anti-inflammatory properties, so try adding a pinch each of turmeric, cumin, ginger and coriander.

Switch up the dipper

Skip the fattening (ok, and admittedly delicious) potato chips. Instead, serve the creamy dip with crisp vegetables, like radishes, fennel and snap peas.

Kristin Donnelly is a former Food & Wine editor and author of the forthcoming The Modern Potluck (Clarkson Potter, 2016). She is also the cofounder of Stewart & Claire, an all-natural line of lip balms made in Brooklyn.

