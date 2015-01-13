5 Ways to Make Hash Browns

In this week’s Mad Genius Tips video, F&W’s Justin Chapple revealed how to make super-crispy hash browns in a waffle iron. It’s pretty much foolproof, but it’s definitely not the only way to make delicious hash browns. Here, five incredible recipes.

1. Julia Child’s Hash Browns

The great Julia Child loved this simple five-ingredient side dish.

2. Sweet Potato Hash Browns

Using sweet potatoes in place of white potatoes makes these hash browns a little sweet; mixing them with poblanos and lemon juice makes the dish taste bright.

3. Tornado Hash Brown

This skillet-sized hash brown was inspired by a side dish at Tornado Steakhouse in Madison, Wisconsin.

4. Sausage-Stuffed Potato Galette

For a main course-worthy hash brown, make a luscious potato cake stuffed with sage-spiked pork sausage.

5. Escarole Torta with Sweet Potato Hash Brown Crust

Hash browns make for a crispy, tender crust for this creamy, cheesy tart.

