5 Ways to Make a Better Pot Roast

There's nothing more comforting on a chilly evening than warm, tender pot roast. But the humble one-pot dish of slow-cooked beef and vegetables could use a bit of a makeover. Here, five incredible ways to upgrade your pot roast from Belgian beer to ancho chiles.

1. Use beer

A Belgian-style ale broth gives this pot roast delicious flavor and helps keep the meat tender.

2. Add extra onions

Don't be put off by the daunting amount of onions in this Portuguese-inspired dish; they cook down to a wonderful, smoky jam surrounding super tender beef.

3. Try brisket

While other pot roast recipes might call for rump or beef chuck roast cuts, chef Marc Meyer opts for brisket with a nice layer of fat on top.

4. Go global

This Japanese-inspired roast is flavored with soy sauce and the sweet rice wine, mirin.

5. Amp up the spice

Large ancho chiles add terrific heat to this excellent pot roast.

