5 Ways to Grill Your Kale

© Con Poulos

Grilling kale gives it fantastic toasty flavor.

F&W Editors
June 12, 2016

1. Grilled Kale with Garlic, Chiles and Bacon

The smartest way to prepare kale for grilling is blanching it so it becomes tender and doesn't burn.

2. Kale-and-Scallion Negimaki

Serve these elegant Japanese-inspired rolls as a summer cookout hors d'oeuvre.

3. Grilled Kale Toasts

© Con Poulos

Smoky grilled kale gets tossed in a tangy yogurt dressing and mounded on crusty bread in this no-fuss starter.

4. Grilled Pizza with Greens and Egg

© Nicole Franzen

Try topping this delicious grilled pizza with Tuscan kale.

 

5. Squash-and-Kale Toasts

Tuscan kale stars in these tasty toasts.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up