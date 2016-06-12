5 Ways to Grill Your Kale

The smartest way to prepare kale for grilling is blanching it so it becomes tender and doesn't burn.

Serve these elegant Japanese-inspired rolls as a summer cookout hors d'oeuvre.

© Con Poulos

Smoky grilled kale gets tossed in a tangy yogurt dressing and mounded on crusty bread in this no-fuss starter.

© Nicole Franzen

Try topping this delicious grilled pizza with Tuscan kale.

Tuscan kale stars in these tasty toasts.