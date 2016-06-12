5 Ways to Grill Your Kale

© Con Poulos
Grilling kale gives it fantastic toasty flavor.
1. Grilled Kale with Garlic, Chiles and Bacon
The smartest way to prepare kale for grilling is blanching it so it becomes tender and doesn't burn.
2. Kale-and-Scallion Negimaki
Serve these elegant Japanese-inspired rolls as a summer cookout hors d'oeuvre.
3. Grilled Kale Toasts
© Con Poulos
Smoky grilled kale gets tossed in a tangy yogurt dressing and mounded on crusty bread in this no-fuss starter.
4. Grilled Pizza with Greens and Egg
© Nicole Franzen
Try topping this delicious grilled pizza with Tuscan kale.
5. Squash-and-Kale Toasts
Tuscan kale stars in these tasty toasts.