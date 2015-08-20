5 Ways to Go Taste Tripping with Alice Waters

In her new book, My Pantry, legendary chef Alice Waters teaches readers how to DIY the essentials for a global pantry. Here, five ultra-simple recipes to add to your repertoire.

Za’atar

Mix equal parts sumac, dried thyme and white sesame seeds. Measure the mixture and add an equal amount of sea salt.

Hot Sauce

Blend ½ cup Champagne vinegar, 2 tablespoons piment d’Espelette and 1½ teaspoons sea salt at high speed for 30 seconds. Refrigerate for up to 3 months.

Chile-Lime Salt

Mix 1 tablespoon each of kosher salt and ground chile. Stir in the finely grated zest of 1 lime.

Vanilla Extract

Split 8 vanilla beans lengthwise, leaving a ½ inch on each end intact. Scrape the pulp into a glass bottle or jar and add the vanilla beans. Add 1 ½ cups mild-flavored white rum and cover the jar tightly. Let it sit in a dark place for 6 to 8 weeks, or until the extract has a strong vanilla flavor.

Masala

Mix equal parts cayenne pepper, ground turmeric and fine sea salt.

