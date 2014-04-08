5 Ways to Fill a Spring Roll

In this week’s Mad Genius Tips video, F&W Test Kitchen whiz Justin Chapple revealed how to use doughy, squishy white sandwich bread to make super-fast spring rolls. Now that the wide world of every day spring rolls has been opened up to you, here are five delicious things to put in them.

1. Shrimp and Pork

For a classic filling, cook up a mix of marinated shrimp, ground pork and colorful julienned vegetables.

2. Mushrooms

Chopped mushrooms seasoned with soy sauce, lemongrass and Thai chile make for a fantastic vegetarian filling.

3. Mashed Potatoes

This is the best-ever use of leftover mashed potatoes.

4. Banana and Chocolate

For a dessert spring roll, fill the bread with banana slices, chocolate chips and a touch of coconut.

5. Chicken

Shred leftover cooked chicken breast and mix with Brie and sautéed mushrooms for a French-inspired filling.

