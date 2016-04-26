5 Ways to Fill a Pita Pocket

Warm pita filled with supercripsy falafel makes a perfect pairing—but when it comes to pita pocket sandwiches, the filling options are endless. From delicious vegetarian roasted eggplant and hummus to juicy, Moroccan-inspired steak, here are five excellent ways to stuff pita.

Chef Andres Barrera slow-roasts lamb until tender, then stuffs it into warm pitas along with pickled red onions, feta cheese and a bright-flavored tomato-ginger compote.

Don't want to turn on the stove? Make this easy no-cook dish.

Try this fantastic vegetarian sandwich with a dry, raspberry-scented rosé.

Roasted chicken from the deli makes quick work of this tasty Middle Eastern sandwich.

A Moroccan spice rub is terrific on juicy skirt steak.