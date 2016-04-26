5 Ways to Fill a Pita Pocket

There's more than just falafel.
Warm pita filled with supercripsy falafel makes a perfect pairing—but when it comes to pita pocket sandwiches, the filling options are endless. From delicious vegetarian roasted eggplant and hummus to juicy, Moroccan-inspired steak, here are five excellent ways to stuff pita.
1. Lamb Pita Pockets with Tomato-Ginger Compote
Chef Andres Barrera slow-roasts lamb until tender, then stuffs it into warm pitas along with pickled red onions, feta cheese and a bright-flavored tomato-ginger compote.
2. Shrimp and Avocado Pockets
Don't want to turn on the stove? Make this easy no-cook dish.
3. Israeli Roast Eggplant, Hummus and Pickle Sandwiches
Try this fantastic vegetarian sandwich with a dry, raspberry-scented rosé.
4. Spicy Pita Pockets with Chicken, Lentils and Tahini Sauce
Roasted chicken from the deli makes quick work of this tasty Middle Eastern sandwich.
5. Skirt Steak with Moroccan Spice Rub and Yogurt Sauce
A Moroccan spice rub is terrific on juicy skirt steak.