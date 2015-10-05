5 Ways to Fall-ify Your Morning Oatmeal

A steaming hot bowl of oatmeal is a terrific way to kick off a chilly morning—but it can get better. Here, five seasonal ways to transform your oatmeal into the best fall breakfast ever.

1. Quinoa and Oatmeal Baked with Apples and Cinnamon

This breakfast casserole has sugar, spice and everything nice, including apples.

2. Overnight Oatmeal with Almonds and Dried Cranberries

Many people miss out on the nutty flavor and nubby texture of oatmeal made with steel-cut oats because they assume it's too time-consuming to prepare. But if you soak the oats overnight, they cook in just ten minutes.

3. Apple-Cranberry Oatmeal

This autumnal oatmeal includes toasted pumpkin seeds, cider-simmered cranberries and crunchy Granny Smith apple.

4. Baked Quinoa and Oatmeal with Pears and Walnuts

This hearty breakfast incorporates fall fruit and crunchy nuts.

5. Baked Quinoa and Oatmeal with Candied Pecans

Pecan pieces are candied on the stovetop for this delicious recipe.

Related: 23 Quick, Healthy Breakfasts

12 Whole Grain Breakfasts

23 Recipes for Fall Produce