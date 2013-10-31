5 Ways to Eat Pumpkin for Breakfast

The talent behind F&W’s Photo Tour of Berlin, Marta Greber creates and photographs beautiful recipes for her Tumblr, What Should I Eat for Breakfast Today? Here, she shares some of her favorite pumpkin breakfasts.

Pumpkin has it all: color, creamy texture when cooked and lovely fall flavor. It’s healthy and tasty in sweet and savory preparations. You may picture pie while thinking about pumpkin, but it’s perfect for breakfast as well. For each recipe you can use a canned puree or prepare one at home with delicious eating varieties like Cindarella and Sugar Pie pumpkins. There are different ways of doing so, including microwaving and stovetop steaming, but I like baking it. Cut the pumpkin into big pieces, scrape out any seeds, and roast at 350 degrees until it’s soft, the way you would prepare butternut squash. Once the cooked pieces have cooled, scrape the flesh into a blender, or transfer it to a bowl and smash with a fork. If you freeze homemade puree, you can enjoy it as often as you like.

1. Delicate pumpkin crêpes (above). A mixture of sweet pumpkin puree, ricotta and ginger sauce makes a perfect filling for thin and delicate crêpes.

2. Creamy pumpkin porridge. Here’s a recipe for a filling and healthy breakfast: just blend cooked pumpkin puree and spices with hot cereal.

3. Frothy pumpkin shakes. A shake is a nice version of a morning treat; it is fairly easy to prepare and even easier to take away. If you add pumpkin, different fruits and top the blend with two tablespoons of granola, it will make you happy. In this particular recipe, I flavor the recipe with banana, nutmeg and cinnamon.

4. Crispy pumpkin pancakes. When you mix pumpkin puree with flour, eggs, buttermilk and a few additional ingredients, you have the batter for delicious pumpkin pancakes. They’re delicious with an apple-maple compote.

5. Pumpkin muffins. If you’re not a morning person and cannot be bothered with frying or cooking so early, bake pumpkin-and-feta muffins in the evening. In the morning, just grab one and enjoy for five delicious minutes before heading to work or everyday obligations.

