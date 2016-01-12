5 Ways to Eat Pizza Without Eating Pizza

This week, mathematicians developed new, innovative ways to slice a pizza into crazy, curvy, swirling shapes. We’re impressed. But we have a few tricks up our sleeves, too. Here, five ways to eat pizza without actually eating pizza. Your move, geometry.

These are the best of taco night and pizza night rolled into one!

Chef Bryan Vietmeier merges two Italian-American favorites here: chicken parm and pepperoni.

© Ian Knauer

This baked pasta is a classy version of meat lover's pizza.

This salad is like a deconstructed pizza with its warm and rich cheese sauce, both fresh and roasted tomatoes, and crunchy garlic croutons.

© Stephanie Foley

This strata is a little like a pizza casserole.