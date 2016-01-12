5 Ways to Eat Pizza Without Eating Pizza

All the flavors of pizza without the actual pizza.

F&W Editors
January 11, 2016

This week, mathematicians developed new, innovative ways to slice a pizza into crazy, curvy, swirling shapes. We’re impressed. But we have a few tricks up our sleeves, too. Here, five ways to eat pizza without actually eating pizza. Your move, geometry.

1. Chicken Pizza Enchiladas 

These are the best of taco night and pizza night rolled into one!

2. Chicken Parmesan with Pepperoni 

Chef Bryan Vietmeier merges two Italian-American favorites here: chicken parm and pepperoni.

3. Pizza Lasagna 

This baked pasta is a classy version of meat lover's pizza.

4. Tomato Salad with Camembert Fondue 

This salad is like a deconstructed pizza with its warm and rich cheese sauce, both fresh and roasted tomatoes, and crunchy garlic croutons.

5. Cheesy Tomato-Bread Strata 

This strata is a little like a pizza casserole.

 

