5 Ways to Eat Oysters for Brunch

This afternoon, star chefs including Tyler Florence will shuck and serve delicious oysters at the New York City Food & Wine Festival's Oyster Bash. If you can't make it to the event, you can still enjoy fantastic oyster dishes at home. Here, five excellent ways to serve oysters for brunch.

1. On Toast.

Oysters gently pickled in warm Champagne vinegar, lime and lemon juices are delicious served on grilled bread.

2. Fried.

These crunchy oysters are fantastic with a crisp pilsner.

3. Topped with Champagne.

Mario Carbone and Rich Torrisi created this dish, which features a Champagne-infused foam, as an homage to Jay-Z.

4. Smothered in Butter.

Star chef Bobby Flay tops his oysters with a blend of butter, tarragon and hot sauce.

5. Vietnamese-Style Pancake.

"Don’t be put off by the loosey-goosey nature of this crispy, egg-filled pancake," says Andrew Zimmern of this incredible oyster dish.

