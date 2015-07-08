5 Ways to Eat a Bloody Mary

Do you love Bloody Marys? Like, really, really love them? Love them so much that you wish everything tasted like a Bloody Mary? If that’s the case, then we have you covered. Here, five spicy, savory, Bloody Mary-flavored dishes.
1. Bloody Mary Cocktail Meatballs
These tender meatballs are glazed with a super-spicy three-pepper Bloody Mary (vodka included).
2. Bloody Mary Burgers
F&W’s Justin Chapple seasons these juicy beef burgers with horseradish, tomato paste, hot sauce, Worcestershire and celery seeds.
3. Bloody Mary Tomato Salad
This delicious salad features all the flavors in a virgin Bloody Mary: horseradish, Worcestershire, lemon and celery. It’s perfect with grilled skirt steak.
4. Bloody Mary Gazpacho
A great way to use juicy summer tomatoes, this spicy gazpacho is great on its own or topped with crispy crab cakes.
5. Bloody Mary Steaks
These Bloody Mary-marinated fillet mignon steaks get an extra hit of spicy, savory flavor from a dollop of tomato-horseradish butter.
