5 Ways to Eat a Bloody Mary

Do you love Bloody Marys? Like, really, really love them? Love them so much that you wish everything tasted like a Bloody Mary? If that’s the case, then we have you covered. Here, five spicy, savory, Bloody Mary-flavored dishes.

1. Bloody Mary Cocktail Meatballs

These tender meatballs are glazed with a super-spicy three-pepper Bloody Mary (vodka included).

2. Bloody Mary Burgers

F&W’s Justin Chapple seasons these juicy beef burgers with horseradish, tomato paste, hot sauce, Worcestershire and celery seeds.

3. Bloody Mary Tomato Salad

This delicious salad features all the flavors in a virgin Bloody Mary: horseradish, Worcestershire, lemon and celery. It’s perfect with grilled skirt steak.

4. Bloody Mary Gazpacho

A great way to use juicy summer tomatoes, this spicy gazpacho is great on its own or topped with crispy crab cakes.

5. Bloody Mary Steaks

These Bloody Mary-marinated fillet mignon steaks get an extra hit of spicy, savory flavor from a dollop of tomato-horseradish butter.

