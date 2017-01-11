5 Ways to Drink Your Turmeric, Super Ingredient of the Moment

A spicy root long featured in Indian and Thai curries, turmeric started trending in the healthy beverage aisle thanks to its high levels of antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties. In addition to bottled turmeric tonics, the bright orange superfood now turns up in juices as well as teas and even coffee. According to Whole Foods’s global grocery purchasing coordinator Dwight Richmond, “Turmeric drinks are very bioavailable.” Adding why he likes it in beverages: “They get into your body a lot more quickly as a liquid than as a capsule or food source.”

Of course, the trick is to make such drinks taste good, too. Here are the most delicious ways to sip turmeric this season.

1. Mixed with juices. Turmeric is a strong flavor and needs a little something sweet to make it palatable. Bottled and sold around the country, Purity Organic makes a turmeric superjuice with orange, carrot, mango and ginger. Also stocked in national markets, Suja’s Fuel offers a flavor with carrot, orange, apple, pineapple, lemon and turmeric.

2. Packaged in teas. Turmeric tea is an ancient ayurvedic beverage that warms and relaxes the body. Many of today’s teas include other warming ingredients, too. For example, Numi’s turmeric tea line pairs the root with ginger and licorice (Three Roots) and rooibos, vanilla beans and cinnamon (Amber Sun). Rishi includes ginger in its turmeric tea, and the Republic of Tea mixes turmeric with cinnamon and ginger in a green tea base.

3. As elixers and tonics. Temple Turmeric's bottled Golden Mylk riffs on a centuries-old recipe recommended by institutions like the Natural Epicurean Academy of Culinary Arts. Temple Turmeric's version replaces dairy milk and ghee with hemp milk and coconut cream. For a less caloric booster, Healthee’s supplement delivers a serious dose of turmeric and cinnamon.

4. In soft drinks. Several products defy categorization. Bruce Cost makes a passion fruit ginger ale with turmeric, and Pok Pok Som makes a detoxifying turmeric drinking vinegar.

5. With coffee. Temple Turmeric mixes the root with two trending breakfast drinks: Bullet Brew Turkish Coffee melds Turkish coffee with turmeric, coconut milk and hemp hearts, and Matcha Latte mixes the Japanese green tea with turmeric and hemp and coconut milks.