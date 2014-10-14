5 Ways to Cook Spatchcocked Chicken

In this week’s video from Panna, chef Paul Kahan demonstrates how to spatchock (or butterfly) a chicken for fast and easy cooking. Here, five delicious ways to cook a backbone-free chicken.
Grilled Butterflied Lemon Chicken
Super-easy and flavorful, this chicken is simply rubbed with garlic, lemon zest and olive oil before being grilled until lightly charred.
Grilled Red Curry Chicken
Rubbed with a Thai-inspired mix of red curry paste, coconut milk and brown sugar, this recipe is done in just 30 minutes.
Quick-Roasted Chicken with Mustard and Garlic
This is how Jacques Pépin does weeknight dinner.
Chicken Grilled Under a Brick
This juicy, crispy-skinned chicken does require a night of marinating, but it's ready to eat after just 40 minutes on the grill.
Grilled Game Hens with Four Herbs
According to chef Jonathan Benno, butterflying a bird is the best way to cook it on a grill. “You get those nice grill marks and by the time the chicken’s got good color on both sides, it’s cooked,” he says.
