5 Ways to Cook Like a Jewish Grandmother

Jewish grandmothers always know what will make you feel better—especially when it comes to comfort food. Don't have a Bubbe? That's okay, you can be your own—culinarily at least! From classic matzo ball soup to sweet-and-chewy coconut macaroons, here are five delicious recipes to master in time for Passover.

Everyone should know how to make this traditional Jewish soup.

Chef Russ Pillar experimented with a mix of spices and unexpected ingredients (such as Coca-Cola) to re-create his grandmother's version.

This fantastic baked pudding is crispy at the edges and deliciously creamy in the middle.

"As a baker and a Jewish mother, I thought, I can do that," says cookbook author Marcy Goldman who uses whole-grain flours to give her homemade matzo a a more crackly, sandy texture than white-flour matzo.

These sweet and chewy cookies require just five ingredients.