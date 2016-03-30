5 Ways to Cook Like a Jewish Grandmother

Nobody will feed you better than Bubbe.
Jewish grandmothers always know what will make you feel better—especially when it comes to comfort food. Don't have a Bubbe? That's okay, you can be your own—culinarily at least! From classic matzo ball soup to sweet-and-chewy coconut macaroons, here are five delicious recipes to master in time for Passover.
1. Matzo Ball Soup with Dill-Horseradish Pistou
Everyone should know how to make this traditional Jewish soup.
2. Grandma Selma's Brisket
Chef Russ Pillar experimented with a mix of spices and unexpected ingredients (such as Coca-Cola) to re-create his grandmother's version.
3. Potato Kugel with Fried Shallots
This fantastic baked pudding is crispy at the edges and deliciously creamy in the middle.
4. Whole-Grain Matzo
"As a baker and a Jewish mother, I thought, I can do that," says cookbook author Marcy Goldman who uses whole-grain flours to give her homemade matzo a a more crackly, sandy texture than white-flour matzo.
5. Coconut Macaroons
These sweet and chewy cookies require just five ingredients.