5 Ways to Cook with Jarred Salsa

Do more with the delicious dip.
Salsa is great for more than just accompanying chips. From juicy stuffed chicken breasts to spicy shrimp enchiladas, here are five fantastic ways to cook with jarred salsa.
1. Salsa Stuffed Chicken Breasts
You can make these juicy stuffed chicken breasts all year long with jarred salsa.
2. Cola-Marinated Flank Steak with Frito Chilaquiles
Star chef Jamie Bissonette makes his version of chilaquiles with Fritos and jarred salsa verde.
3. Tex-Mex Cavatappi
Chunky jarred salsa is a terrific ready-made sauce for pasta.
4. Shrimp Enchiladas
Vary the spiciness simply by choosing a salsa with more or less heat.
5. Chicken Taco Casserole
Ready in just 10 minutes, this clever recipe is like backwards nachos—tons of toppings with just a sprinkle of tortilla chips.