5 Ways to Cook with Jarred Salsa

Salsa is great for more than just accompanying chips. From juicy stuffed chicken breasts to spicy shrimp enchiladas, here are five fantastic ways to cook with jarred salsa.

You can make these juicy stuffed chicken breasts all year long with jarred salsa.

No fiesta is complete without avocado. PHOTO © CHRISTINA HOLMES

Star chef Jamie Bissonette makes his version of chilaquiles with Fritos and jarred salsa verde.

Chunky jarred salsa is a terrific ready-made sauce for pasta.

Vary the spiciness simply by choosing a salsa with more or less heat.

© Evi Abeler

Ready in just 10 minutes, this clever recipe is like backwards nachos—tons of toppings with just a sprinkle of tortilla chips.