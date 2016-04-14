5 Ways to Cook with Jarred Salsa

© Evi Abeler

Do more with the delicious dip.

F&W Editors
April 14, 2016

Salsa is great for more than just accompanying chips. From juicy stuffed chicken breasts to spicy shrimp enchiladas, here are five fantastic ways to cook with jarred salsa.

1. Salsa Stuffed Chicken Breasts

You can make these juicy stuffed chicken breasts all year long with jarred salsa.

2. Cola-Marinated Flank Steak with Frito Chilaquiles

No fiesta is complete without avocado.

PHOTO © CHRISTINA HOLMES

Star chef Jamie Bissonette makes his version of chilaquiles with Fritos and jarred salsa verde.

3. Tex-Mex Cavatappi

Chunky jarred salsa is a terrific ready-made sauce for pasta.

 

4. Shrimp Enchiladas

Vary the spiciness simply by choosing a salsa with more or less heat.

5. Chicken Taco Casserole

© Evi Abeler

Ready in just 10 minutes, this clever recipe is like backwards nachos—tons of toppings with just a sprinkle of tortilla chips.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up