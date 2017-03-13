5 Ways to Celebrate Pi(e) Day a La Mode

What's the best way to eat pie? À la mode, of course! This Pi Day, skip the store-bought pint and make your own delicious ice cream to accompany your 3.14 slices of pie.

You can't go wrong with ice cream maven Jeni Briton Bauer's excellent version of the classic ice cream.

For a cool, refreshing wake up, look to this tasty mint ice cream from Jeni Britton Bauer of Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams. This exceptionally creamy ice cream relies on two unexpected ingredients: corn starch (to help thicken it) and cream cheese (to make it scoopable). Note: cream cheese is also a breakfast ingredient. Frances Janisch

Star chef Bobby Flay's bourbon-spiked ice cream is the perfect accompaniment to a slice of pie.

"If there could ever be such a thing as healing ice cream, this would be it," says blogger Anya Kassof.

This traditional ice cream has an egg-rich custard base.