5 Ways to Celebrate Pi(e) Day a La Mode

Happy National Pi(e) Day!
What's the best way to eat pie? À la mode, of course! This Pi Day, skip the store-bought pint and make your own delicious ice cream to accompany your 3.14 slices of pie.
1. Vanilla Bean Ice Cream
You can't go wrong with ice cream maven Jeni Briton Bauer's excellent version of the classic ice cream.
2. Mint Ice Cream
Frances Janisch
This exceptionally creamy ice cream relies on two unexpected ingredients: corn starch (to help thicken it) and cream cheese (to make it scoopable).
3. Peach Maple Ice Cream
Star chef Bobby Flay's bourbon-spiked ice cream is the perfect accompaniment to a slice of pie.
4. Manuka Honey Ice Cream
"If there could ever be such a thing as healing ice cream, this would be it," says blogger Anya Kassof.
5. French-Style Ice Cream
This traditional ice cream has an egg-rich custard base.