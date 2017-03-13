5 Ways to Celebrate Pi(e) Day a La Mode

Happy National Pi(e) Day!

F&W Editors
March 13, 2017

What's the best way to eat pie? À la mode, of course! This Pi Day, skip the store-bought pint and make your own delicious ice cream to accompany your 3.14 slices of pie.

1. Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

You can't go wrong with ice cream maven Jeni Briton Bauer's excellent version of the classic ice cream.

2. Mint Ice Cream

For a cool, refreshing wake up, look to this tasty mint ice cream from Jeni Britton Bauer of Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams. This exceptionally creamy ice cream relies on two unexpected ingredients: corn starch (to help thicken it) and cream cheese (to make it scoopable). Note: cream cheese is also a breakfast ingredient.

Frances Janisch

This exceptionally creamy ice cream relies on two unexpected ingredients: corn starch (to help thicken it) and cream cheese (to make it scoopable).

3. Peach Maple Ice Cream

Star chef Bobby Flay's bourbon-spiked ice cream is the perfect accompaniment to a slice of pie.

4. Manuka Honey Ice Cream

"If there could ever be such a thing as healing ice cream, this would be it," says blogger Anya Kassof.

5. French-Style Ice Cream

This traditional ice cream has an egg-rich custard base.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up